    102017-N-VA840-041

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Washington (June 25,2020) Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and citations are staged for presentation. The Navy has released the automated Navy Department Awards Web to help streamline awards entry into Sailor's service records. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 09:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102017-N-VA840-041, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Medals
    decoration
    NDAWS

