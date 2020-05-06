Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Insight - Tech. Sgt. John Heinsey [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman Insight - Tech. Sgt. John Heinsey

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Heinsey, the intelligence superintendent with the 193rd Special Operations Support Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, poses for a photo, June 5, 2020 at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Heinsey has 10 years of military service between his time on active-duty Air Force and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Insight - Tech. Sgt. John Heinsey [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

