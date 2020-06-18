Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsi Naab, a Marshfield, Massachusetts native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier's spotlight recipient for her efforts as general hospital corpsman for the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Djibouti, June 18, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 04:42
    Photo ID: 6251724
    VIRIN: 200618-N-RF885-021
    Resolution: 4585x3275
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: MARSHFIELD, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

