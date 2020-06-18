Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsi Naab, a Marshfield, Massachusetts native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier's spotlight recipient for her efforts as general hospital corpsman for the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Djibouti, June 18, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 04:42
|Photo ID:
|6251724
|VIRIN:
|200618-N-RF885-021
|Resolution:
|4585x3275
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|MARSHFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight
LEAVE A COMMENT