Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsi Naab, a Marshfield, Massachusetts native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier's spotlight recipient for her efforts as general hospital corpsman for the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Djibouti, June 18, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 04:42 Photo ID: 6251724 VIRIN: 200618-N-RF885-021 Resolution: 4585x3275 Size: 4.3 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: MARSHFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier's Member in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.