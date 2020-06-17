Marshfield, Massachusetts Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Courtesy Photo | Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsi Naab, a Marshfield,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsi Naab, a Marshfield, Massachusetts native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier's spotlight recipient for her efforts as general hospital corpsman for the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Djibouti, June 18, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, a native of Marshfield, Massachusetts is a general hospital corpsman and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, June 17, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Nabb and congratulate her on her nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Naab exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Naab, a 2010 graduate of Peninsula Catholic High School, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Marshfield.



“Growing up in New England, especially Massachusetts, they are very patriotic.” Naab said. “As for my dad, he said you either get a job, go to school or enlist in the military.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“We demand the highest standards from our sailors both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Naab is the epitome of these standards and her exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Naab is most proud of earning the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Specialist qualification.



“You have to take two tests because they split it up. FMF has three different types, you have ground combat, air combat and you have your logistics combat and each is a different break down,” said Naab. “So you have to be able to remember all of your chain of command and what each does and like any warfare device you have to sit down and do that verbal board and remember absolutely everything in that book from memory.”



Naab is the one of four veterans in her immediate family and hopes to continue a family tradition.



“My uncle he is a retired Navy vet, my dad served in the Army for a couple years before I was born and my brother served in the Army,” Naab said. “My uncle was able to do the whole 20 years so I knew it was something worth investing in."



Naab looked into a career in the Navy and the history of the Hospital Corpsman peeked her interest.



“When I was researching the different branches the Navy definitely stuck out as one of the better medical branches.” said Naab. “We are one of the oldest rates in the Navy, we are the most decorated rate in the Navy, we’re also close with Marines Corps so you have that brethren tie and so it was definitely more inspirational going the Navy route.”



Naab contributes her professional success in the rate to her cooperative leadership at the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) onboard Camp Lemonnier.



“Here we definitely have a lot more hands-on leadership,” said Naab. “I get to do certain lab testing. I get the chance to step in to the operating room and watch an operation going on. I get to work in the emergency room and see patients there. I get to do administrative stuff. So I get to do everything within my job title here as opposed to other place you get stuck in a clinic and I’m lucky to maybe get to do vital signs. Just the other day the docs allowed me to do sutures.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Naab, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



Naab is proud about her accomplishments and her role here at Camp Lemonnier.



“Through our actions we really do make a difference,” said Naab.