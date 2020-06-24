Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 15]

    Airborne Operation

    CODROIPO, ITALY

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Italian air force Frecce Tricolori aerobatics team, practice flying routines for their upcoming air shows over Rivolto Italian Air Force Base, Udine Italy, June 24, 2020 before airborne operation of the U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 04:38
    Photo ID: 6251708
    VIRIN: 200624-A-JM436-0092
    Resolution: 5988x3993
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: CODROIPO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    Frecce Tricolori
    Rivolto
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    ItalianAirForce
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b
    FrecceTricolori
    RivoltoAirBase

