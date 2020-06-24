PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2020) — U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Olivia Hungness, from Woodstock, Ill., punches a mat during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 24, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|06.24.2020
|06.25.2020 00:51
|6251533
|200624-N-UA103-1002
|4913x3639
|1.11 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|WOODSTOCK, IL, US
|4
|0
|0
