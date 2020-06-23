Wayne Hatfield drills a hole in a candleholder at the Camp Zama Arts and Crafts Center’s woodshop at Camp Zama, Japan, June 24.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6251479
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-IT218-005
|Resolution:
|5676x4000
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama woodshop inspires creativity [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama woodshop inspires creativity
LEAVE A COMMENT