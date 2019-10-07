Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attend the USACE unmanned aerial systems training course at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi. The training program has been extremely beneficial to the USACE Aviation Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 18:17
|Photo ID:
|6251342
|VIRIN:
|190710-A-A1403-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unmanned aerial system training with Hinds Community College a boost to USACE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unmanned aerial system training with Hinds Community College a boost to USACE
LEAVE A COMMENT