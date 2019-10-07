Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attend the USACE unmanned aerial systems training course at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi. The training program has been extremely beneficial to the USACE Aviation Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2019 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 18:17 Photo ID: 6251342 VIRIN: 190710-A-A1403-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.81 MB Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unmanned aerial system training with Hinds Community College a boost to USACE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.