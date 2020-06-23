June 23 VIDOC

U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, wears a face mask and a face shield while attending a community partnership briefing event at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. To combat COVID-19, ASU restricted the briefing room occupancy, required attendees to wear masks and sanitized the surfaces prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

