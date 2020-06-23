Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 23 VIDOC [Image 1 of 2]

    June 23 VIDOC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, wears a face mask and a face shield while attending a community partnership briefing event at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. To combat COVID-19, ASU restricted the briefing room occupancy, required attendees to wear masks and sanitized the surfaces prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 23 VIDOC [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Masks
    military
    Texas
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    community partnerships
    VIDOC
    17th Mission Support Group
    Angelo State University
    NCFHP2020
    COVID-19 precautions

