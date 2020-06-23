U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, wears a face mask and a face shield while attending a community partnership briefing event at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. To combat COVID-19, ASU restricted the briefing room occupancy, required attendees to wear masks and sanitized the surfaces prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6251325
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-DX569-1003
|Resolution:
|4531x3236
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, June 23 VIDOC [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
