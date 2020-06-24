Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46, poses for a photo in East Lansing, Michigan, June 24, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 14:57 Photo ID: 6250997 VIRIN: 200624-A-DI969-998 Resolution: 7200x5400 Size: 3.21 MB Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.