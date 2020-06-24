Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46, poses for a photo in East Lansing, Michigan, June 24, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6250997
|VIRIN:
|200624-A-DI969-998
|Resolution:
|7200x5400
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|EAST LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT