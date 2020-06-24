Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command

    EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46, poses for a photo in East Lansing, Michigan, June 24, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 14:57
    Photo ID: 6250997
    VIRIN: 200624-A-DI969-998
    Resolution: 7200x5400
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Bill Morrison from the 46th Military Police Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    pandemic
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    community
    46th MP Command
    task force 46
    COVID-19
    Corona virus
    task force center
    task force center/west

