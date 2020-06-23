200623-N-N0901-0001 BATUMI, Georgia (June 23, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrived in Batumi, Georgia, for a scheduled port visit as part of the United States' continued Black Sea presence and support to regional partners, June 23, 2020. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (Photo by Lt. Col. Karl Wethe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:05 Photo ID: 6250262 VIRIN: 200623-N-N0901-0001 Resolution: 1147x858 Size: 132.16 KB Location: BATUMI, GE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Arrives in Batumi, Georgia, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.