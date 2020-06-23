Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Arrives in Batumi, Georgia

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200623-N-N0901-0001 BATUMI, Georgia (June 23, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrived in Batumi, Georgia, for a scheduled port visit as part of the United States' continued Black Sea presence and support to regional partners, June 23, 2020. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (Photo by Lt. Col. Karl Wethe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Arrives in Batumi, Georgia, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Porter

