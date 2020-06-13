U.S. Army 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon National Guard Chaplain Lt. Col. Jacob Scott with Kosovo Force Regional Command East meets with members of the Kosovo Protestant Evangelical Church Annual Assembly June 13, 2020 at Pristina, Kosovo. Jacob was invited by Femi Cakolli, the President of KPEC, to attend the assembly and engage with community members. KFOR Chaplains are committed to the understanding of all faiths within Kosovo and supporting the religious freedom within the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Chris Hamby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6250243 VIRIN: 200613-Z-RF672-1002 Resolution: 5400x3610 Size: 12.61 MB Location: PRISTINA, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.