Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina [Image 1 of 2]

    KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon National Guard Chaplain Lt. Col. Jacob Scott with Kosovo Force Regional Command East meets with members of the Kosovo Protestant Evangelical Church Annual Assembly June 13, 2020 at Pristina, Kosovo. Jacob was invited by Femi Cakolli, the President of KPEC, to attend the assembly and engage with community members. KFOR Chaplains are committed to the understanding of all faiths within Kosovo and supporting the religious freedom within the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Chris Hamby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:33
    Photo ID: 6250243
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-RF672-1002
    Resolution: 5400x3610
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina
    KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    41st IBCT
    KFOR
    TXARNG
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    WeAreNATO
    KosovoForce
    KFOR RC-E
    KFOR 27

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT