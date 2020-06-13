KFOR RC-E Chaplains attend a Religious Assembly in Pristina

U.S. Army 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon National Guard Chaplain Lt. Col. Jacob Scott with Kosovo Force Regional Command East meets with members of the Kosovo Protestant Evangelical Church Annual Assembly June 13, 2020 at Pristina, Kosovo. Jacob was invited by Femi Cakolli, the President of KPEC, to attend the assembly and engage with community members. KFOR Chaplains are committed to the understanding of all faiths within Kosovo and supporting the religious freedom within the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Chris Hamby)
