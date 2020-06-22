PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joel Dominic Lazo, from San Jose, Calif., right, signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga- class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 22, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

