Coast Guard offloads 6,800 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades

Pictured is 6,800 pounds of interdicted cocaine onboard the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617) at Port Everglades, Florida, June 23, 2020. The cutter Vigilant crew seized a total of 122 bales of cocaine, June 15, 2020, in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels just off the coast of Limon, Costa Rica. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.

