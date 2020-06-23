Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads 6,800 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard offloads 6,800 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Pictured is 6,800 pounds of interdicted cocaine onboard the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617) at Port Everglades, Florida, June 23, 2020. The cutter Vigilant crew seized a total of 122 bales of cocaine, June 15, 2020, in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels just off the coast of Limon, Costa Rica. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6250221
    VIRIN: 200623-G-JQ423-1005
    Resolution: 6016x3175
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads 6,800 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    cocaine
    offload
    Coast Guard
    drug
    port everglades
    Cutter Vigilant

