Pictured is 6,800 pounds of interdicted cocaine onboard the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617) at Port Everglades, Florida, June 23, 2020. The cutter Vigilant crew seized a total of 122 bales of cocaine, June 15, 2020, in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels just off the coast of Limon, Costa Rica. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6250221
|VIRIN:
|200623-G-JQ423-1005
|Resolution:
|6016x3175
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads 6,800 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
