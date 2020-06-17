An Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk takes off after providing air support to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2020. The 3rd ASOS Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:36 Photo ID: 6249673 VIRIN: 200617-F-KM026-0369 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.14 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Airmen bring the ‘A-sauce’ [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.