    TACP Airmen bring the ‘A-sauce’ [Image 11 of 12]

    TACP Airmen bring the ‘A-sauce’

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk takes off after providing air support to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2020. The 3rd ASOS Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:36
    Photo ID: 6249673
    VIRIN: 200617-F-KM026-0369
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Airmen bring the ‘A-sauce’ [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    air assault
    JBER
    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron
    3rd ASOS
    Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk

