    Texas Military Department Continues to Provide COVID-19 Testing Throughout Texas [Image 4 of 7]

    Texas Military Department Continues to Provide COVID-19 Testing Throughout Texas

    BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Airmen and Soldiers with the Texas National Guard perform COVID-19 testing as part of the Texas Mobile Testing Team program on June 14, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to remain on mission supporting Texas' fight against COVID-19. By continuing to provide free tests for the virus across the state, the Texas Military Department is at the forefront of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    DSCA
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    COVID19
    COVID
    COVID19NationalGuard

