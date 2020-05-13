Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUPT classes 20-14, 20-15 set to graduate [Image 2 of 4]

    SUPT classes 20-14, 20-15 set to graduate

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 20-14 and 20-15 are set to graduate after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2020. Laughlin is the home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 11:04
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
