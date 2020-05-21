Laughlin Salutes South West Texas

A T-6 Texan II, T-1A Jayhawk and a T-38C Talon, assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, perform a flyover in San Angelo, Texas, May 21, 2020. Laughlin performed flyovers in three Texas cities as a part of the America Strong America Salutes Campaign, to show its gratitude for all front-line responders, economy sustainers and community members in the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin N. Valmoja)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020
Location: TX, US