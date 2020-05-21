A T-6 Texan II, T-1A Jayhawk and a T-38C Talon, assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, perform a flyover in San Angelo, Texas, May 21, 2020. Laughlin performed flyovers in three Texas cities as a part of the America Strong America Salutes Campaign, to show its gratitude for all front-line responders, economy sustainers and community members in the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin N. Valmoja)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6249153
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-GG870-0489
|Resolution:
|7360x4690
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Laughlin Salutes South West Texas [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Valmoja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
