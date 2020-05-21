Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas [Image 7 of 7]

    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Valmoja 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A T-6 Texan II, T-1A Jayhawk and a T-38C Talon, assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, perform a flyover in San Angelo, Texas, May 21, 2020. Laughlin performed flyovers in three Texas cities as a part of the America Strong America Salutes Campaign, to show its gratitude for all front-line responders, economy sustainers and community members in the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin N. Valmoja)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 11:04
    Photo ID: 6249153
    VIRIN: 200521-F-GG870-0489
    Resolution: 7360x4690
    Size: 18.28 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laughlin Salutes South West Texas [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Valmoja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas
    Laughlin Salutes South West Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Flyover
    Airpower
    Pandemic
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air Education & Training Command
    LAFB
    TexasStrong
    COVID-19
    COVID
    AirForceSalutes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT