    ALNAVRESFOR 015/20

    ALNAVRESFOR 015/20

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) issued new, Reserve-specific guidance on June 22 for Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors travelling to conduct, Annual Training (AT), Active Duty for Training (ADT), and Inactive Duty Training-Travel (IDTT) during the COVID-19 pandemic. ALNAVRESFOR 015/20 is primarily based on the latest U.S. Navy travel guidance issued June 12 (NAVADMIN 168/20). SELRES Sailors executing Active Duty Special Work (ADSW) orders and mobilizations will continue to follow the NAVADMIN guidance and any special requirements from their supported command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 10:06
    Photo ID: 6249133
    VIRIN: 200623-N-CW570-001
    Resolution: 3456x2592
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Navy Reserve
    ALNAVRESFOR

