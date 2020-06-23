Updated Travel Guidance for Navy Reserve Sailors

Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) issued new, Reserve-specific guidance on June 22 for Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors travelling to conduct, Annual Training (AT), Active Duty for Training (ADT), and Inactive Duty Training-Travel (IDTT) during the COVID-19 pandemic.



ALNAVRESFOR 015/20 is primarily based on the latest U.S. Navy travel guidance issued June 12 (NAVADMIN 168/20). SELRES Sailors executing Active Duty Special Work (ADSW) orders and mobilizations will continue to follow the NAVADMIN guidance and any special requirements from their supported command.



Regardless of the type of orders, SELRES Sailors must contact their destination command prior to travel in order to determine Health Protection Condition Status and any local COVID-19 based reporting requirements.



AT/ADT/IDTT orders not involving travel are still authorized without a need for a waiver. However, AT/ADT/IDTT orders involving travel will require a COVID-19 status evaluation prior to execution of travel.



Prior to executing AT/ADT/IDTT orders, SELRES must evaluate the COVID-19 statuses of their departure and arrival location. Their departure location is their Home-of-Record (HOR) or location starting travel from, and their destination is wherever their orders will be executed. SELRES Sailors will use the Navy’s official site for COVID-19 location evaluation (https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/don‐covid‐19‐travel‐tracker) when determining whether a location is “green” or “red.”



SELRES Sailors who reside within 50 miles of a Department of Defense (DoD) facility listed on the official Navy COVID-19 guide will utilize both Factor 1 (state and/or regional criteria) and Factor 2 (installation-level criteria based on conditions in and surrounding DoD installations, facilities, and locations) to determine the status of their departure location. If either is “red,” the departure location will be considered “red.” Those residing more than 50 miles from DoD facilities will only use Factor 1 when determining the status.



SELRES Sailors traveling to a DoD facility listed on the official Navy guide, or within 50 miles of a listed installation, will use Factor 1 and Factor 2 in determining the status of their arrival or duty location. If either is “red,” the arrival location will be considered “red.” SELRES Sailors traveling to a location not listed on the official Navy guide and beyond 50 miles of a listed installation will only use Factor 1.



After evaluating the departure and arrival locations:



• If both locations are “green” without any travel restrictions, the member can execute travel without a waiver. Members shall continue to follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while traveling and on orders



• If either the departure or arrival location is “red,” a waiver must be approved by the supported command, delineating the travel is considered mission essential.



Funding for travel will not be approved by Navy Reserve Order Writing System (NROWS) fund approvers unless the departure and arrival locations are “green,” or a travel waiver has been approved. In both scenarios, SELRES Sailors need to keep their Navy Reserve Activity (NRA) informed. When submitting their NROWS orders, Reserve Sailors will need to state whether or not their HOR is located within 50 miles of a DoD installation.



Members travelling for IDT drills must contact the NRA to verify eligibility to drill based on current local health conditions.



“We know this process will take some getting used to,” said Rear Adm. John Schommer, deputy commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF). “Nevertheless, the process established helps to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 while ensuring operational support and training requirements are being met.”



If the status of either the order location or the member’s HOR changes while the member is on orders, they will continue on orders through the original end date unless directed otherwise by the supported command. In such circumstances, a desire to extend orders will require a waiver and mission essential approval.



NRAs are directed to establish a sustainable routine to review and approve travel requests. One week prior to all travel, all NRAs will perform a final review of pending travel for funding approved orders to ensure departure and arrival locations are still “green” on all Factors. If a location has changed to “red,” a waiver is required to execute travel.





The message also emphasizes the importance of Reserve Sailors completing their AT and the different means by which to complete such before the end of the fiscal year. However, the deadline for annual participation waiver has been extended again to July 31.



“As we have said from day one of this crisis, SELRES Sailors need to be communicating with their NRAs and their supported commands,” said Schommer. “Open communication makes this process a lot easier, and helps address any questions or concerns not covered by policy.”



