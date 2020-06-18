Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard supporting community food banks [Image 6 of 6]

    Washington National Guard supporting community food banks

    LAKEBAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen work with staff and volunteer members of the Key Peninsula Community Services food bank in Lakebay, Wash., to help members of the community with daily food pick up and distribution, June 18, 2020. The Washington National Guard are providing support at testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard supporting community food banks [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Food Banks
    COVID-19

