    729th AS provides airlift for 452 AES check rides [Image 22 of 22]

    729th AS provides airlift for 452 AES check rides

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Capts. Naomi Roster-Romero and Andrew Do, assigned to the 452nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), review the last inspection date and fire extinguisher type during Do's check ride aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during a flight over Southern California on June 20, 2020. The 729th Airlift Squadron is providing airlift for the 452nd AES's Airmen to accomplish check rides and certify their personnel as aircrew qualified medics. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 18:18
    Photo ID: 6248491
    VIRIN: 200620-F-UE935-0082
    Resolution: 3576x2384
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 729th AS provides airlift for 452 AES check rides [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    March ARB
    452 AMW
    729 AS
    COVID-19
    452 AES

