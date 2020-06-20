729th AS provides airlift for 452 AES check rides

Capts. Naomi Roster-Romero and Andrew Do, assigned to the 452nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), review the last inspection date and fire extinguisher type during Do's check ride aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during a flight over Southern California on June 20, 2020. The 729th Airlift Squadron is providing airlift for the 452nd AES's Airmen to accomplish check rides and certify their personnel as aircrew qualified medics. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey)

Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US