U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Robert Walter, chief, BAMC Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, provides tele-critical care support during a simulated extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, cannulation at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Dec. 11, 2019. Courtesy photo
|12.19.2019
|06.22.2020 17:22
|6248424
|191219-A-A4714-1112
|1920x1080
|678.75 KB
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|2
|0
|0
‘Game-changing’ virtual health care saves Soldier’s life
