A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, a P-51D Mustang from the Warbird Heritage Foundation, and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Viper Demonstration Team, perform a heritage flight training run over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. Heritage flight practices take place to keep pilots current on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

