NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity

As part of a new webcast series in production called “Listen, Learn, Lead,” NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau held a candid discussion with a group of NPS students addressing diversity, race and bias. The students - Navy Lt. Brandon Carter, Marine Maj. Matt Bowman, Navy Lt. J.D. Thomas and Air Force 1st Lt. Byron Carter, from left to right - offer candid insights on inclusion and diversity issues, and how the university can lead in this critical moment in U.S. history. (U.S. Navy photos by NPS Office of University Communications/Released)

