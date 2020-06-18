Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    As part of a new webcast series in production called “Listen, Learn, Lead,” NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau held a candid discussion with a group of NPS students addressing diversity, race and bias. The students - Navy Lt. Brandon Carter, Marine Maj. Matt Bowman, Navy Lt. J.D. Thomas and Air Force 1st Lt. Byron Carter, from left to right - offer candid insights on inclusion and diversity issues, and how the university can lead in this critical moment in U.S. history. (U.S. Navy photos by NPS Office of University Communications/Released)

