NTAG Mid America All Hands Call Livestream

ST. LOUIS (June 22, 2020) Cmdr. Bradley Whittington, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, conducts an all hands call via a social media livestream at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, June 22, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

