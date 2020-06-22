Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, updates the news media on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 acquisition policy at the Pentagon, June 22, 2020. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6247908
|VIRIN:
|200622-D-XI929-2012
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Defense Official Briefs Media on COVID-19 Acquisition Policy [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
