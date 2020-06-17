Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, bottom, flies with Maj. Cody "ShIV" Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, top, and Stuart Milson, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 17, 2020. The three pilots flew together to stay current on training before resuming the 2020 American air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:51
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    f-16
    a-10
    warthog
    air force
    viper demo team
    a-10 demonstration team

