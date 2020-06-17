Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, bottom, flies with Maj. Cody "ShIV" Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, top, and Stuart Milson, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 17, 2020. The three pilots flew together to stay current on training before resuming the 2020 American air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

