    A-10 Cockpit Canopy Maintenance

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2020

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Butcher from 127th Maintenance Group at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. performs preventative maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II cockpit canopy. Every 500 hours, the A-10s are taken apart and checked throughly to ensure all the components of the jet are functioning properly to keep the pilot safe when flying the aircraft. 127th maintenance personnel are tasked to perform detailed inspections to make sure this complex jet remains air ready.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo By Munnaf H. Joarder)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:42
    Photo ID: 6247799
    VIRIN: 200622-Z-QI712-0001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Cockpit Canopy Maintenance, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

