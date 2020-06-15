Oak Hill Deployment

2000615-N-VP266-1037 SUEZ CANAL (June 15, 2020) Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class John Sykes, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), looks through binoculars while standing watch as the ship transits the Suez Canal, June 15, 2020. Oak Hill, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

