Date Taken: 04.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 13:03 Photo ID: 6247344 VIRIN: 200402-A-UY332-623 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 474.85 KB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FOCUS ON LEADERS ~ Thoughts on Leadership, By A. Wade Doss, Director of Engineering [Image 2 of 2], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.