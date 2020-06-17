Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes Only for You [Image 9 of 9]

    Eyes Only for You

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, shoots an automated target at a Norwegian range in Setermoen, Norway, June 18, 2020. Marines undergo consistent range training through the Combat Marksmanship Program to maintain battle-readiness and weapon proficiency. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 12:23
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

