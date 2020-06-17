Eyes Only for You

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, shoots an automated target at a Norwegian range in Setermoen, Norway, June 18, 2020. Marines undergo consistent range training through the Combat Marksmanship Program to maintain battle-readiness and weapon proficiency. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

