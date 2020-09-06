USARPAC's 245th Army Birthday Cake

U.S. Army Pacific hosted a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th Army Birthday at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 9. The Army’s birthday coincides with Flag Day on June 14th. Hamner and Gonzalez are the oldest and youngest Soldiers, respectively, in the USARPAC Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and their participation is a time-honored tradition representing the Army’s gallant past and continued success in the future.

