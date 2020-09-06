Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC's 245th Army Birthday Cake [Image 2 of 2]

    USARPAC's 245th Army Birthday Cake

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific hosted a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th Army Birthday at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 9. The Army’s birthday coincides with Flag Day on June 14th. Hamner and Gonzalez are the oldest and youngest Soldiers, respectively, in the USARPAC Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and their participation is a time-honored tradition representing the Army’s gallant past and continued success in the future.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 02:27
    VIRIN: 200609-A-QK219-0002
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
