Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni

Japan Minister of Defense Taro Kono and Brig. Gen. James Wellons, U.S. Forces Japan deputy commanding general, visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 20, 2020. Defense Minister Kono and Brig. Gen. Wellons met aboard the air station to discuss U.S./Japan interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

