Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12]

    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Minister of Defense Taro Kono and Brig. Gen. James Wellons, U.S. Forces Japan deputy commanding general, visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 20, 2020. Defense Minister Kono and Brig. Gen. Wellons met aboard the air station to discuss U.S./Japan interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 23:51
    Photo ID: 6246920
    VIRIN: 200620-M-LD380-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.79 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Angelo Sagum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese Minister of Defense visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    USFJ
    Japanese Minister of Defense
    Col Lewis
    Taro Kono
    USMCNews
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Brig Gen James Wellons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT