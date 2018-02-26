Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen honored with socially-distanced send-off and steak dinner [Image 6 of 11]

    Minnesota Guardsmen honored with socially-distanced send-off and steak dinner

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2018

    Photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Nearly 700 Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment were honored June 19, 2020, at Camp Ripley prior to deployment to the Horn of Africa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Soldiers were quarantined for training and families were unable to attend the ceremony. Serving Our Troops hosted the ceremony and provided meals to the Soldiers and grill boxes for families to participate in the ceremony remotely. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2018
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 23:00
    VIRIN: 200619-Z-ZC950-0042
    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    Serving our Troops
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    deployment
    2-135 infantry
    COVID-19
    social distancing

