Minnesota Guardsmen honored with socially-distanced send-off and steak dinner

Nearly 700 Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment were honored June 19, 2020, at Camp Ripley prior to deployment to the Horn of Africa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Soldiers were quarantined for training and families were unable to attend the ceremony. Serving Our Troops hosted the ceremony and provided meals to the Soldiers and grill boxes for families to participate in the ceremony remotely. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)

