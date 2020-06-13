5th AR Works with Other Services

Cpl. Jason Clark, left, a medic assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West instructs Navy Cmdr. James Hormozi, right, to perform a needle chest decompression at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., June 13th, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade works with Navy, Air Force and Marine Service Members in addition to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

