    5th AR Works with Other Services [Image 7 of 7]

    5th AR Works with Other Services

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Cpl. Jason Clark, left, a medic assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West instructs Navy Cmdr. James Hormozi, right, to perform a needle chest decompression at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., June 13th, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade works with Navy, Air Force and Marine Service Members in addition to Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

