Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tulsa District Hosts Ranger Training for SWD

    Tulsa District Hosts Ranger Training for SWD

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Scott S. Preston, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander stands with Vistor Assistance Citation Authority Program graduates after giving them their certificates, June 19. The VACAP course provides new hire park rangers and summer rangers with skills to enforce Title 36 recreation projects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 15:31
    Photo ID: 6246456
    VIRIN: 200619-A-PO406-0001
    Resolution: 4896x1908
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District Hosts Ranger Training for SWD, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Water
    fun
    USACE
    Recreation
    summer
    Corps of Engineers
    lake
    Corps
    Hot
    Ranger
    Oklahoma
    Texas
    Army
    training
    Kansas
    Parks
    Tulsa
    Water Sports
    Camping
    Campground
    Title 36
    VACAP
    Enginers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT