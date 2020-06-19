Tulsa District Hosts Ranger Training for SWD

Col. Scott S. Preston, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander stands with Vistor Assistance Citation Authority Program graduates after giving them their certificates, June 19. The VACAP course provides new hire park rangers and summer rangers with skills to enforce Title 36 recreation projects.

