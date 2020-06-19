Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SURFLANT Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    SURFLANT Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener, center, salutes Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), right, during the SURFLANT change of command ceremony aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. 77 ships and 31 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    VIRIN: 201619-N-NU634-0001
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command

    Norfolk
    Arlington
    SURFLANT
    USFF

