200617-N-VI515-1019 SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2020) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates the Hospital Corps' 122nd Birthday via video tele-conference June 17. To keep with the birthday’s tradition, the eldest and youngest Corpsmen partake in the first slices of the ceremonial cake. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:38 Photo ID: 6246156 VIRIN: 200617-N-VI515-1019 Resolution: 3717x2474 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 122nd Hospital Corpsman Birthday, by PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.