    122nd Hospital Corpsman Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    200617-N-VI515-1019 SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2020) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates the Hospital Corps' 122nd Birthday via video tele-conference June 17. To keep with the birthday’s tradition, the eldest and youngest Corpsmen partake in the first slices of the ceremonial cake. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Hospital Corpsman Birthday, by PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

