Jay Glover (right), a quality control inspector from the Fort Knox Transportation office, inspects some boxes being packed during a move-out recently. Glover said they are getting prepared for the adjusted peak PCS season, set to begin by July 1 and go into November this year.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6245346
|VIRIN:
|200617-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|5305x3750
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Transportation officials preparing for adjusted peak PCS season to begin by July 1 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transportation officials preparing for adjusted peak PCS season to begin by July 1
LEAVE A COMMENT