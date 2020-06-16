Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transportation officials preparing for adjusted peak PCS season to begin by July 1

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Jay Glover (right), a quality control inspector from the Fort Knox Transportation office, inspects some boxes being packed during a move-out recently. Glover said they are getting prepared for the adjusted peak PCS season, set to begin by July 1 and go into November this year.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Fort Knox
    Transportation
    moving
    PCS
    household goods
    military retirement
    quality control inspections
    ETS
    HHG

