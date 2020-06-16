Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe Commanding General (r), walks with Polish Armed Forces General Commander Jaroslaw Mika during exercise Allied Spirit at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 16, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 15:21 Photo ID: 6245217 VIRIN: 200616-A-LL671-018 Resolution: 5645x4016 Size: 1.41 MB Location: KONOTOP, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.