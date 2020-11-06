M119A3 Howitzer sling load - gun raid

Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a three-gun raid air assault exercise June 12, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Soldiers flew from X-ray Training Area and rapidly emplaced their firing positions at the East Range Training Area. The coordinated exercise, alongside the Bravo Company Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, was the culmination to the Artillery Table XV certification for the Battery. They sling loaded three M119A3 Howitzers which shows the Army's ability to rapidly project our forces over any terrain in any conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

