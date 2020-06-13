For the past two weeks, Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters have participated in a command post exercise, labeled CPX .5, here, which also included a deliberate water crossing in Poland.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 18:51 Photo ID: 6244303 VIRIN: 200613-A-JB509-001 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 4.04 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Team, Two Continents [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.