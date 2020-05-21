Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6]

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole May 7, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6244097
    VIRIN: 200521-A-OK556-160
    Resolution: 1727x2589
    Size: 688.98 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

