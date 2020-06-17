Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press Briefing on Defense Space Strategy with DASD for Space Policy, Stephen L. Kitay [Image 11 of 18]

    Press Briefing on Defense Space Strategy with DASD for Space Policy, Stephen L. Kitay

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Marv Lynchard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, Stephen L. Kitay, holds an on-camera, on-the-record press briefing for the media on Defense Space Strategy, 17 June 2020, in the Pentagon Briefing Room. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 15:59
    Photo ID: 6244082
    VIRIN: 200617-D-FW736-2011
    Resolution: 4723x3148
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Briefing on Defense Space Strategy with DASD for Space Policy, Stephen L. Kitay [Image 18 of 18], by Marv Lynchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    press briefing
    dod
    pentagon
    space
    pbr
    defense space strategy
    dasd space policy
    stephen l. kitay

