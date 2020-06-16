An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a nighttime training mission, June 16, 2020. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 11:19 Photo ID: 6243720 VIRIN: 200616-Z-ZJ624-0127 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.94 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Contucts Night Flying [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.