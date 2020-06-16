Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Contucts Night Flying [Image 5 of 5]

    180FW Contucts Night Flying

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a nighttime training mission, June 16, 2020. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    This work, 180FW Contucts Night Flying [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

