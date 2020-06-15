Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musical Distraction

    Musical Distraction

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Abshire 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    During times of trouble or stress I find myself playing my ukulele more than usual because it helps me escape reality and express my feelings through a healthy, beneficial distraction. Just like the Marine Corps can be a difficult challenge, learning a new song can be just as difficult. I don’t give up though, I keep practicing, because¬ it is rewarding to play a song all the way through, just like being rewarded by the Marine Corps for significant accomplishments. Playing my ukulele also helps me cope with being away from home. I used to play other instruments with my family, so playing the ukulele helps me feel connected to them by it. To me, the quote, “Without music, life would be a mistake” by Friedrich Nietzsche means that music is a way to connect with people on an emotional level, and creates a mood within yourself and the people around you. - Pfc. Madelyn Pavlov (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

    IMAGE INFO

