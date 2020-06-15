Musical Distraction

During times of trouble or stress I find myself playing my ukulele more than usual because it helps me escape reality and express my feelings through a healthy, beneficial distraction. Just like the Marine Corps can be a difficult challenge, learning a new song can be just as difficult. I don’t give up though, I keep practicing, because¬ it is rewarding to play a song all the way through, just like being rewarded by the Marine Corps for significant accomplishments. Playing my ukulele also helps me cope with being away from home. I used to play other instruments with my family, so playing the ukulele helps me feel connected to them by it. To me, the quote, “Without music, life would be a mistake” by Friedrich Nietzsche means that music is a way to connect with people on an emotional level, and creates a mood within yourself and the people around you. - Pfc. Madelyn Pavlov (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

