    A bird’s eye-view of AUAB Ravens, FAST teams [Image 3 of 3]

    A bird’s eye-view of AUAB Ravens, FAST teams

    QATAR

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Justin Diaz, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Fly Away Security Team member, stands on the flight line at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 4, 2020. FAST members are trained Security Forces Airmen who work alongside U.S. Air Force Phoenix Ravens to secure flight lines in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Area of Responsibility and ensure safety of an aircraft and its crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart)

