Senior Airman Justin Diaz, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Fly Away Security Team member, stands on the flight line at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 4, 2020. FAST members are trained Security Forces Airmen who work alongside U.S. Air Force Phoenix Ravens to secure flight lines in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Area of Responsibility and ensure safety of an aircraft and its crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 04:08 Photo ID: 6243286 VIRIN: 200604-F-VM078-1003 Resolution: 5537x3695 Size: 15.34 MB Location: QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A bird’s eye-view of AUAB Ravens, FAST teams [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.