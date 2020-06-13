A Polish PT-91 Twardy Main Battle Tank crew prepares for a training iteration during exercise Allied Spirit at Bucierz range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 13, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

