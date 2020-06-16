200616-N-TC847-1003 - NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strict Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strict group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 00:00 Photo ID: 6243139 VIRIN: 200616-N-TC847-1003 Resolution: 5568x2650 Size: 602.98 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va [Image 13 of 13], by SN christine montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.